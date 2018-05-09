  • STV
Boy, 16, stabbed repeatedly in 'large fight' in Hackney

ITV

The violence continued following a series of incidents over the bank holiday weekend.

Stabbing at fight on Nightingale Estate, Hackney.
Tuesday saw more violence on the streets of London (Jonathan Brady/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

Bloodshed in the capital continued on Tuesday after several teenagers were stabbed in separate incidents.

One victim, aged 16, suffered multiple stab wounds following what was reported as a "large fight" in Hackney.

An 18-year-old man was also taken to hospital with a serious leg injury after police were called to the Nightingale Estate at about 4.10pm.

Scotland Yard said the younger boy was given treatment at a local surgery before being taken to a central London hospital. His condition was not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

No arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, another victim, in his late teens, was stabbed in the leg during an evening rush-hour incident near Woolwich Arsenal station, south-east London.

Police had again received reports of a fight, and a man was later arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

The extent of the victim's injuries is not known.

Less than two hours earlier, police in west London were called to The Embankment, Twickenham, to a teenager with a non-life threatening stab wound to his arm.

Scotland Yard said inquiries were continuing.

It follows a bank holiday weekend of bloodshed which saw a number of shootings and stabbings.

A 13-year-old boy was an innocent victim as he was shot in the head while walking down the street with his parents in Harrow.

The youngster was hit by the shotgun pellets as a 15-year-old was attacked at around 1.15pm on Sunday in High Street, Wealdstone.

(PA Graphics)
Both teenagers suffered non-life threatening injuries, and the younger one has been released from hospital.

A 39-year-old man arrested on the evening of May 6 in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.

An item of clothing lies on the pavement in Wealdstone, near where two boys, aged 13 and 15, were shot (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Meanwhile, Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton was fatally shot in Southwark on Saturday.

The 17-year-old rapper and aspiring architect had "so much potential", his mother said as she tearfully told of her "handsome boy".

Rhyhiem's death came as police continue to investigate more than 60 alleged murders so far this year in London.

Elsewhere, two men died in stabbings in Liverpool and Luton during the bank holiday weekend.

