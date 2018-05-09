  • STV
Top Trumps and cupcakes among royal wedding souvenirs

ITV

A deluge of memorabilia is on offer to encourage royal fans to part with their cash.

Merchandise for the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Merchandise for the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

From confectionery and card games to toy characters and carriages, royal fans have a host of wedding souvenirs to choose from.

The latest addition to the commemorative items is a limited-edition deck of Top Trumps cards celebrating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day.

The limited edition Royal Wedding Top Trumps (Winning Moves/PA)
The limited edition Royal Wedding Top Trumps (Winning Moves/PA) The limited edition Royal Wedding Top Trumps (Winning Moves/PA)

Former Suits star Ms Markle trumps her royal relatives-to-be in the card game, scoring 10/10 in the People Person category.

She also scores 100/100 in her Big Day rating, and beats the Duchess of Cambridge in the Style stakes, where she also scores 10/10, whereas Kate is awarded a 9.

Meghan, Kate and the Corgis in the special Top Trumps pack (Winning Moves/PA)
Meghan, Kate and the Corgis in the special Top Trumps pack (Winning Moves/PA) Meghan, Kate and the Corgis in the special Top Trumps pack (Winning Moves/PA)

Even baby Prince Louis has his own card, as do the corgis, as well as the Queen, who comes top of the VIP section, with a 10 rating.

US President Donald Trump has his own card, but scores 0/100 for his Big Day rating after missing out on an invite.

The royal wedding pack costs around £6.99.

Sweet firm PEZ are auctioning off one-of-a-kind Harry and Meghan shaped dispensers for charity on eBay.

The proceeds will be going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and current bids for the collector's items stand at more than £5,300.

Funko Pop! figures also have a new range of royal characters including Harry, William, Kate and the Queen costing around £9.99 each.

But soon-to-be royal Ms Markle has yet to be added to the line, with her inclusion most likely delayed until after her nuptials.

Harry and Meghan cupcakes are also available galore, including a dozen from The Brilliant Bakers, decorated with cartoons of the bride and groom and the Union flag, for £35.

Choc on Choc launched its large heart-shaped Belgian chocolates, priced at £4.99 each, featuring the happy couple's faces, with the help of Harry and Meghan lookalikes.

Baked Bean Store is selling an "I love Meghan" keyring for just £2.99, while homemade Harry and Meghan peg dolls dressed in their wedding day splendour can be found for auction on eBay, starting at £5.

For those wanting to combine the royal wedding with a spot of craft-making, UGears has produced a build-your-own wooden model carriage.

UGears royal carriage kit (UGears/PA)
UGears royal carriage kit (UGears/PA) UGears royal carriage kit (UGears/PA)

The £39.99 kit includes a wooden motor and can be put together without glue.

It is made of sustainable wood and features a newlywed wooden Harry and Meghan in their four-horse drawn carriage.

