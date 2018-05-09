  • STV
Meghan Markle waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds

London tourist attraction unveiled the waxwork figure two weeks before the royal wedding.

Madame Tussauds have unveiled a new waxwork figure of Meghan Markle just two weeks before the royal wedding.

The wax figure appears next to Prince Harry, her husband-to-be, at the London venue.

Ms Markle's waxwork is wearing a green PAROSH dress, which she had on for the engagement announcement, while she is also adorned with a replica of the engagement ring.

The Harry figure has been updated, having originally been created for his 30th birthday, over three years ago.

Madame Tussauds London's general manager Edward Fuller said: "Excitement ahead of the royal wedding is reaching fever pitch and we have been inundated with questions about when people can finally meet 'Their Royal Likenesses'.

"There is a lot of love out there for Meghan and Harry and we're following their lead by inviting the great British public to join the couple in their wedding celebrations here at Madame Tussauds London."

The attraction said it will offer free entry to guests named Meghan or Harry on the day of the royal wedding.

Madame Tussauds London's sister attraction in New York will also reveal its own Meghan figure on Wednesday.

