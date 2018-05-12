  • STV
  • MySTV

Seven things you need to know about the royal wedding

ITV

There is just one week to go until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married.

With a week to go until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married, ITV News looks at seven things which will happen on the day.

  • Meghan Markle's father will walk her down the aisle

Meghan Markle will meet her father, Tom, at the chapel and he will walk her down the aisle.

The ceremony is the first time Prince Harry will meet his future father-in-law.

  • Duke of Edinburgh will attend despite his hip operation
The Duke of Edinburgh recently underwent hip surgery.
The Duke of Edinburgh recently underwent hip surgery. PA

The Duke of Edinburgh, who is recovering from a hip operation, will attend the royal wedding.

The 96-year-old had surgery less than five weeks ago, but has since been following an intensive exercise program in order to walk unassisted at the ceremony next week.

  • Finance experts believe it will boost the UK economy by £500 million

Pubs have been granted permission to stay open later and London's shops are expecting a £60 million influx in sales as tourists descend on capital, also benefiting hotels.

VisitBritain expects 50,000 Americans to line the roads of Windsor

  • The wedding is expected to cost £32 million
Harry and Meghan will wed at Windsor.
Harry and Meghan will wed at Windsor. PA

Around £30 million of the total cost has been spent on security - snipers, undercover police, military technology and security drones.

The royals will be paying for the church service, the music, the flowers and the reception, among other costs.

  • Harry designed the ring

Ms Markle's engagement ring is said to have been designed by Prince Harry and contains three stones: one from Botswana - where the couple holidayed recently - and two diamonds from Princess Diana's personal collection.

  • Royal wedding Top Trumps
Meghan, Kate and the Corgis in the special Top Trumps pack.
Meghan, Kate and the Corgis in the special Top Trumps pack. PA

A limited edition set of Top Trump cards is among the commemorative items marking the royal couple tying the knot.

She joins Prince Louis, the corgis as well as the Queen who all have their own cards.

  • Police are predicting a huge turnout in Windsor

More than 100,000 people are expected to descend on Windsor for the event, Thames Valley Police have said.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.