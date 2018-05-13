  • STV
  • MySTV

Chemicals chief Jim Ratcliffe tops Britain's rich list

ITV

Ratcliffe, 65, chief executive of Ineos, topped the Sunday Times Rich List with a fortune of £21bn.

Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive of Ineos, is worth £21.05 billion.
Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive of Ineos, is worth £21.05 billion. AP

A "publicity shy" chemicals entrepreneur is now the richest person in Britain after his wealth leapt £15.3 billion in a single year.

Jim Ratcliffe, 65, chief executive of Ineos, topped the Sunday Times Rich List with a fortune of £21.05 billion, leapfrogging his way from 18th place year.

Arcadia boss Sir Philip Green's fortune took a tumble, dropping by £787 million to £2 billion, while celebrity chef Jamie Oliver exited the list completely following a rocky year for his restaurant empire.

The top 20 on the list are worth a combined £218.6 billion - increasing their cumulative wealth by £33.5 billion in the past year. Of the 1,000 people on the list, 145 are billionaires and 141 are women.

Mr Ratcliffe, whose firm is currently locked in a legal battle with the Scottish government over its moratorium on fracking, emerged in pole position after additional details led to a "substantial revaluation" of his assets.

Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken was the highest ranked woman.
Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken was the highest ranked woman. PA

At second place were the Hinduja brothers, Sri and Gopi, worth £20.64 billion. Their fortune jumped by £4.44 billion on 2017, with their India-based car manufacturer Ashok Leyland and Mumbai-based IndusInd Bank having a particularly successful year.

British-American industrialist-turned-media mogul Sir Len Blavatnik came in third place with £15.26 billion to his name.

Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken of the brewing dynasty was the highest ranked woman at number six. She and her financier husband Michel de Carvalho - vice chairman of Citigroup - increased their wealth by almost 20% over the past year to £11.1 billion.

Sir Philip Green's fortune dropped by £787 million to £2 billion.
Sir Philip Green's fortune dropped by £787 million to £2 billion. PA

Falling sales at Sir Philip Green's flagship brands Topshop and Miss Selfridge and his promise to contribute £363 million towards the BHS pension deficit hit his fortune.

Jamie Oliver fell out of the list as his restaurant empire undergoes restructuring after racking up debts of more than £70 million. In January the chain announced 12 of its 37 branches were to close.

Financier Ernesto Bertarelli and his wife Kirsty saw the biggest decrease in wealth, losing £1.48 billion due to falls in Ernesto's pharmaceutical company stakes, the list's author said. The couple are now 11th on the list.

Aristocrat Hugh Grosvenor is still the UK's youngest billionaire at the age of 27 having inherited his fortune and his title - 7th duke of Westminster - following the death of his father two years ago. His wealth grew by £444 million in the last year to £9.96 billion.

Hugh Grosvenor is the UK's youngest billionaire at the age of 27.
Hugh Grosvenor is the UK's youngest billionaire at the age of 27. PA

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.