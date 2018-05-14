  • STV
  • MySTV

Hundreds gather to bid final farewell to Alfie Evans

ITV

An invitation-only funeral service was held before people gathered to pay their respects.

The funeral cortege of Alfie Evans goes past Everton's Goodison Park ground in Liverpool.
The funeral cortege of Alfie Evans goes past Everton's Goodison Park ground in Liverpool. PA

Several hundred well-wishers lined the street outside Everton FC's stadium to say farewell to 23-month old Alfie Evans.

Members of the public and "Alfie's Army" broke into applause as the funeral cortege passed the Goodison Park ground en route to a private burial of the youngster in Liverpool.

Last month, doctors at Alder Hey Children's Hospital stopped providing life-support treatment to Alfie after his parents, Tom Evans and Kate James, lost two rounds of fights in the High Court, Court of Appeal, Supreme Court and European Court of Human Rights.

Mr Evans and Ms James had hoped to take Alfie, who had a degenerative brain disease, to a hospital in Rome.

Members of the public watch the funeral cortege of Alfie Evans go past Everton's Goodison Park ground in Liverpool. (Andrew Price/PA)
Members of the public watch the funeral cortege of Alfie Evans go past Everton's Goodison Park ground in Liverpool. (Andrew Price/PA)

On Monday, an invitation-only funeral service was held in the city before people gathered to pay their respects publicly in Walton Lane.

As the cortege passed, people placed flowers on the lead two hearses which carried floral tributes to Alfie spelling out the words Warrior, Our Hero, Son, Nephew, Grandson and Blue.

His coffin sported images of toy soldiers and the Everton club motif.

Earlier, members of Alfie's Army tied purple and blue ballons to the Dixie Dean statue outside the stadium and a bow in the same colours to the gates behind.

A number of cards were also left at the foot of the statue with one reading: "Alfie. Sleep well wee man. Fly high with the angels. Love Emma Boyne."

Another bore a picture of Alfie with the words 'twinkle twinkle Little Star".

Flowers, pictures and messages left outside Goodison Park. (Andrew Price/PA)
Flowers, pictures and messages left outside Goodison Park. (Andrew Price/PA)

Mr Evans is a fervent supporter of the Premier League club and had spoken of his hopes to take his son to watch the Blues in action.

Merseyside Police had a small, low-key presence in Walton Lane as the cortege passed peacefully in glorious sunshine.

During the protracted legal battle, Alder Hey Children's Hospital said staff had experienced "unprecedented personal abuse" as it found itself at the centre of a "social media storm" as a result of the case.

Protesters attempted to storm the hospital on one occasion and blocked the road outside during demonstrations against the withdrawal of his life-support treatment.

Ahead of the funeral service, Alfie's uncle Daniel Evans posted a message on the Alfie's Army Facebook page in which he thanked everyone for their support on behalf of the family and said only family and close friends would attend the ceremony.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.