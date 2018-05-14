Rise of ‘ego travel’ could be end of Club 18-30 holidays

People are choosing Instagram friendly weeks away over drunken party nights.

Young people choosing holidays which look good on social media may lead to the end of Thomas Cook's Club 18-30 holidays. PA

The party package holidays run by Thomas Cook's Club 18-30 could be coming to an end due to a rise in 'ego travel'.

A recent report by the travel company has shown young people are more concerned about the way their holiday will look on social media than a buzzing nightlife.

Young people are now flooding to destinations which will look good online, rather than picking package holidays specialising in bar crawl focused fun, according to the travel company.

The streets of Magaluf were a popular choice for the Club 18-30's package holidays. PA Images

At the height of its 1990s popularity, around 100,000 people would choose to go away on a Club 18-30s holiday every year.

This led to a dedicated ITV show 'Club Reps' which followed the adventures of hotel employees entertaining holiday makers around Faliraki and other Greek islands.

According to Thomas Cook's research, more than half of 18-25 year olds consider their social media posts when choosing a hotel, while a third of British people say the hotel is more important than the destination.

Now destinations such as the Maldives are sought after for their luxurious locations. PA Images

With this more "Insta friendly" stance in mind, the travel company says it will be reviewing the 18-30 package holidays after this summer and could be calling time on the brand for good.

Instead attention is turning to its new brand Cook's Club.

The travel operator says it will focus on delivering a more scaled down luxury version which focuses on quality food and accommodation over the party lifestyle it was once known for.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.