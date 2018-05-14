  • STV
  • MySTV

Meghan Markle's father unlikely to attend royal wedding 

ITV

Some websites claim Thomas Markle has suffered a heart attack.

With just days until the wedding, it looks unlikely that Meghan Markle's father will attend.
With just days until the wedding, it looks unlikely that Meghan Markle's father will attend. PA

It is looking increasingly unlikely that Meghan Markle's father will be at her wedding to walk her down the aisle.

Following newspaper stories that Thomas Markle had accepted money to stage photographs of himself preparing for the royal wedding, Kensington Palace was forced to issue a statement on Monday evening.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said: "This is a deeply personal moment for Ms Markle in the days before her wedding.

"She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr Markle in this difficult situation."

Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland is set to travel to the UK this week for the wedding.
Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland is set to travel to the UK this week for the wedding. PA

It has been suggested in some reports that Mr Markle has pulled out of the wedding even though he was due to meet the Queen and other senior royals this week.

Some websites claim Mr Markle has suffered a heart attack - although the severity of any health issues remain unclear.

Mr Markle, who moved across the US border to Mexico, has been seen in several pictures being measured for a suit, reading a book about British landmarks and working out to get in shape for the wedding.

As of last week, the plan was for him to meet his daughter at the West Steps of St George's Chapel and give her away to Prince Harry.

The former Hollywood lighting director was due in the UK this week along with his ex-wife Doria Ragland.

A freelance photographer is said to have paid Mr Markle to pose for the photographs of him seemingly getting ready for the wedding, and they have appeared in several magazines and newspapers already.

Monday night's development suggests he will not make the service on Saturday.

Given the meticulous preparations that have been made for the wedding, it is a significant and unexpected development that has clearly hit the couple very hard.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.