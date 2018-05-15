Pilot due in court over Shoreham Airshow disaster

Andrew Hill, 54, has indicated he will deny the charges against him.

Pilot Andrew Hill faces manslaughter charges after his plane crashed during the Shoreham Airshow, killing 11 men Kirsty O’Connor/PA

A pilot accused of killing 11 men when his plane crashed during the 2015 Shoreham Airshow is expected to enter pleas later.

Andrew Hill, 54, is charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence and one of recklessly or negligently endangering an aircraft under air navigation laws.

He will appear before Judge Richard Marks QC at the Old Bailey on Tuesday for a plea and case management hearing.

The defendant, of Sandon, Hertfordshire, who is on bail, has already indicated that he will deny the charges against him.