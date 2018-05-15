Former Aston Villa defender Jlloyd Samuel dies in crash

Samuel's car collided with a lorry after he dropped his children off at school.

Jlloyd Samuel: Played for England Under 21s.

Former England Under-21 and Aston Villa defender Jlloyd Samuel has died in a car crash, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association have announced.

Samuel was involved in a collision with a lorry after dropping his children off at school near his home in Warrington.

The 37-year-old was born in Trinidad and Tobago but was brought up in London, representing West Ham United and Charlton Athletic at youth level.

Samuel spent most of his career with Aston Villa but also represented Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff.

Although he represented England at youth level, he would eventually go on to earn two caps for the country of his birth.

"We've received some terrible news that former national defender and ex-Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers player Jlloyd Samuel died in a car crash this morning in England," a statement read.

"According to reports, Jlloyd was returning home after dropping his kids off to school and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

"The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association and his former national teammates at this time extends deepest condolences to his family members both in the UK and here in Trinidad and Tobago."