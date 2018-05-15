  • STV
  • MySTV

Meghan Markle’s father ‘will miss wedding due to heart op’

ITV

Thomas Markle is set to undergo surgery on Wednesday morning, it has been reported.

Royal wedding preparations
Royal wedding preparations Royal wedding preparations

Meghan Markle's father will not walk his daughter down the aisle because he is due to have a heart operation, it has been reported.

Thomas Markle suffered an apparent heart attack last week and it is claimed he will undergo surgery in the US on Wednesday morning, meaning he will miss his daughter's marriage to Prince Harry on Saturday.

He reportedly told celebrity website TMZ: "They (doctors) will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed."

It comes after Mr Markle earlier told the site he was determined to make his daughter's big day saying: "I'd like to be a part of history."

Ms Markle and Harry are both deeply concerned for Mr Markle's welfare and are likely to put that priority above the tradition of a father walking his daughter down the aisle.

The former lighting director's attendance at the ceremony at Windsor Castle has been speculated on widely following allegations he posed for staged paparazzi photos.

The day after The Mail On Sunday reported that the pictures, which appeared in a number of British newspapers, were mocked up, Ms Markle's father dropped out of the wedding, according to TMZ, telling the site he did not want to "embarrass the royal family or his daughter".

Meghan Markle family tree (PA Graphics)
Meghan Markle family tree (PA Graphics) Meghan Markle family tree (PA Graphics)

But on Monday he missed a call from his daughter and she later told him she loved him in a text message and was concerned about his health.

Despite her parents divorcing when she was six Ms Markle has remained close to her father.

When she lived with her mother Doria Ragland in Los Angeles, the actress spent a great deal of time with Mr Markle who now lives in Mexico.

Mr Markle told the TMZ site his daughter harbours no ill feelings towards him over the alleged collusion with the paparazzi agency, and he said about the Queen's interest in events: "I don't think the Queen is thinking about what I'm doing."

He was due to meet the Queen with Ms Markle's mother in the days leading up to the wedding being staged at St George's Chapel at the castle.

The royal wedding is taking place at St George&rsquo;s Chapel in Windsor (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The royal wedding is taking place at St George&rsquo;s Chapel in Windsor (Andrew Matthews/PA) The royal wedding is taking place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor (Andrew Matthews/PA)

And at the same event he would have been introduced to the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The depth of Harry and Ms Markle's feelings for Mr Markle were revealed in a Kensington Palace statement released on Monday night: "This is a deeply personal moment for Ms Markle in the days before her wedding.

"She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr Markle in this difficult situation."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.