  • STV
  • MySTV

Vegan ad ban for ‘misleading’ link between milk and cancer

ITV

The poster said that ‘milk contains 35 hormones, including oestrogen … some linked to cancer’.

Ad

An ad by veganism activist group Viva! has been banned for including "misleading" claims that hormones in cows' milk are linked to cancer.

The poster, displayed on buses in September last year, featured an image of a cow's udder and included the claims: "Some dairy industry facts we bet you don't know ... Most cows are pregnant when milking. That's why milk contains 35 hormones, including oestrogen ... some of these are linked to cancer."

Two people complained that the poster's implication that drinking cows' milk could cause cancer was misleading.


Viva! highlighted that the ad stated the hormones were "linked to" rather than caused cancer.

It said the wording was commonly used to express an association when there was a potential or likely relationship but not an absolute causative relationship, and consumers were used to seeing the phrase in that context.

The group referred to a range of papers which it believed demonstrated the presence of more than 35 hormones in cows' milk, including oestrogen hormones and insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1), and a further seven papers which it believed provided sufficient evidence to support the claim that some of the hormones in cows' milk were linked to cancer.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said consumers would interpret the ad to mean that drinking cows' milk could increase a person's risk of developing cancer.

The ASA said the various sources provided by Viva! provided adequate evidence that over 35 hormones were present in cows' milk.

Considering whether the papers were sufficient evidence for the claim that some of those hormones were linked to cancer, the ASA concluded that they were of good methodology and had statistically significant findings, but said the papers referred to other conflicting evidence and all noted the need for additional studies to confirm their findings.

The ASA said: "The studies and meta-analysis did not support Viva's assertion that the findings of increased risk of cancer were specifically a result of the hormones present in cows' milk rather than to other factors.

"We therefore concluded the claim 'milk contains 35 hormones, including oestrogen ... some of these are linked to cancer', as it would be understood by consumers to mean that due to the presence of hormones, drinking cows' milk could increase a person's risk of developing cancer, had not been substantiated and was therefore misleading."

It ruled that the ad must not appear again and told Viva! "not to make claims which stated or implied that due to the presence of hormones, drinking cows' milk could increase a person's risk of developing cancer".

Viva! founder and director Juliet Gellatley said: "There's plenty of scientific data linking milk and other dairy products to an increased risk of some cancers and many researchers are pointing the finger of blame at the hormones naturally present in dairy."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.