George and Charlotte among Meghan’s bridesmaids and pageboys

Kensington Palace has announced details of the young helpers for the royal wedding.

Prince George will be among the page boys and Princess Charlotte will be a bridesmaid. PA

Princess Charlotte and Prince George will play a starring role in the royal wedding - as a bridesmaid and a pageboy.

Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry's niece and nephew would be among Meghan Markle's young helpers at the nuptials in Windsor this weekend.

Charlotte, three, and four-year-old George are already skilled in the role, having performed the duty for the Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Matthews, last year.

The palace announced that Ms Markle would have six bridesmaids and four pageboys.

Here is the full list:

Bridesmaids:

Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge(Aged 3)

Miss Florence van Cutsem(Aged 3 - goddaughter of Prince Harry, daughter of Mrs Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem)

Miss Remi Litt(Aged 6 - goddaughter of Ms Markle, daughter of Mrs. Benita Litt and Mr. Darren Litt)

Miss Rylan Litt(Aged 7 - goddaughter of Ms. Markle, daughter of Mrs. Benita Litt and Mr. Darren Litt)

Miss Ivy Mulroney(Aged 4 - daughter of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney)

Miss Zalie Warren(Aged 2 - goddaughter of Prince Harry, daughter of Mrs. Zoe Warren and Mr. Jake Warren)

Pageboys:

His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge(Aged 4)

Master Jasper Dyer(Aged 6 - godson of Prince Harry, son of Mrs. Amanda Dyer and Mr. Mark Dyer M.V.O.)

Master Brian Mulroney(Aged 7 - son of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney)

Master John Mulroney(Aged 7 - son of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney)

