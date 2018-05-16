Woman, 85, found dead in home following 'cowardly assault'

Rosina Coleman was found dead in Romford after being “subjected to a cowardly assault."

Rosina Coleman was found dead in her home on Tuesday morning. Metropolitan Police

An 85-year-old woman found dead at her home in Romford, east London, after being "subjected to a cowardly assault that left her with serious injuries", has been named as Rosina Coleman.

Police launched a murder investigation after the pensioner was found dead by a repair worker at her home in Ashmour Gardens on Tuesday morning.

Scotland Yard said they believe that Ms Coleman had suffered the assault just hours before she was found.

Police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of Ms Coleman's body. PA

Detective Inspector Paul Considine, who is leading the murder investigation, described it as "a despicable incident in which the victim, an elderly lady who lived alone, had been subjected to a cowardly assault that left her with serious injuries."

Det Ins Considine appealed for anyone with information to come forward: "I want to ask anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious to call police immediately; did you hear anyone in distress or notice someone in the area who may have looked out of place?

"Even a fragment of information is beneficial to our investigation.

"It is imperative that we find those responsible for this horrendous offence."

Forensics officers search a drain in Ashmour Gardens. PA