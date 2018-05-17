Man due to enter plea over barmaid murder at Christmas

Kasim Lewis allegedly murdered Iuliana Tudos, 22, who was found dead in Finsbury Park.

A man accused of attacking and killing a barmaid in a park over the Christmas holidays is due to enter a plea on Thursday.

Kasim Lewis, 31, allegedly murdered 22-year-old Iuliana Tudos between December 24 and December 27.

Ms Tudos, known as Julie, went missing last Christmas Eve and was found dead in Finsbury Park, near her north London home, on December 27.

The victim of Russian and Greek origin was last seen by friends at around 8pm on Christmas Eve when she headed for a bus home from Camden.

She was due to meet them at another friend's home in Enfield, north London, later that evening before spending Christmas Day there but never arrived.

Police said CCTV footage showed her on the periphery of the park shortly after 8.20pm.

Her body was found three days later in a disused building located in the north-eastern area of the park.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the abdomen and a head injury.

Lewis will appear at the Old Bailey to enter his plea before Judge Richard Marks QC.

Members of Ms Tudos's family are expected to attend the hearing.