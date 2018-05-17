  • STV
  • MySTV

Fears review into Grenfell will not deliver safety reforms

ITV

Recommendations for overhauling building regulations and fire safety to be published.

Tower block fire in London
Tower block fire in London PA

Proposals to make high-rise flats safer in the wake of the Grenfell Tower inferno will be published amid fears the 10-month probe will fail to deliver crucial reforms.

The review was ordered in the wake of the June 14 disaster, which raised concerns that unclear industry standards had allowed dangerous material to be installed on towers.

Cladding fuelled the spread of the fire that killed 71 people in the west London block and a subsequent safety operation identified hundreds more buildings with similar set ups.

A review of building regulations and fire safety, led by Dame Judith Hackitt, was set up to make sure there is a "sufficiently robust" regulatory system in place.

Dame Judith has warned that there must be a culture change as well as reform of the regulatory regime and said she wants to create more "robust" oversight of materials, people and installation.

But Labour MP Andy Slaughter said he feared the final report will not go far enough.

He said: "We need architects, designers and builders to be told how buildings should be built to make them safe. For example, only using non-combustible materials or having more than one means of escape.

"All the indications ... are Dame Judith Hackitt's review is not going to go down that route, but is going to go on about safe systems and systematic answers. With respect, that is not sufficient.

"I want my constituents, and I'm sure everybody else does here, to feel safe."

Tower block fire in London
Tower block fire in London Tower block fire in London

Khadijah Mamudu, whose mother and young brother escaped from the west London high-rise, said she feared the review would not deliver a cladding ban.

Ms Mamudu is a core member of the Grenfell Fire Forum, a group with no political affiliations that was set up to prevent a similar disaster, but it was not able to participate in meetings that have informed the final report from Dame Judith.

"I'm hoping that she is going to prove us wrong," she said.

"Just for humanity's sake, she has to ban it. It basically sends the message that if you are not of a certain class or if you are not of a certain person then your life means nothing."

The Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba) last month told the Government that it was concerned the review will not deliver the key changes it says are needed to protect the public.

It has called for a ban on flammable cladding, a requirement for sprinklers to be fitted and a second means of escape for high-rise residential buildings.

Tower block fire in London
Tower block fire in London Tower block fire in London

Publication of the report comes after Theresa May announced on Wednesday the Government will fully fund the removal and replacement of dangerous cladding materials from tower blocks by councils and housing associations.

The work is expected to cost around £400 million and will cover removal and replacement of cladding at 158 high-rise blocks in the social sector in England.

Labour said a series of commitments made by the Government following the blaze have not been honoured.

Grenfell Tower had been refurbished shortly before the fire in June and had rain-proof cladding and insulation installed, neither of which were fireproof. The fire started with a faulty fridge.

In an interim report in December, Dame Judith found rules on the building and maintenance of high-rise blocks were "not fit for purpose" and left room for people to cut corners.

She said a change in culture was needed to ensure safety is prioritised over costs in the construction industry.

Dame Judith, an engineer who chaired the Health and Safety Executive for nearly a decade, made a series of recommendations in her interim report, including:

- an overhaul of the "approved documents" guidance material in building regulations

- the introduction of an accreditation system to ensure competence of workers

- earlier consultation of fire and rescue services in the design and build stages of project

- formal reviews at the end of the building process

- improvements to fire safety information

- fire risk assessments should be carried out at least once a year in high-rise buildings

- restrictions on the use of desktop studies in fire resistance testing

Phase two of a separate public inquiry, led by retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick, into the disaster is due to start hearing formal evidence later this month.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.