Meghan Markle confirms father will not attend royal wedding

Kensington Palace has released a statement.

Meghan Markle will marry Prince Harry on Saturday. PA

Meghan Markle has confirmed that her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.

In a statement issued through Kensington Palace, Meghan Markle said: "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding.

"I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.

"I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support.

"Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

More to follow on this story.

