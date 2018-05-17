Father of boys killed after being hit by car is found dead
The dad of Corey and Casper Platt-May has been found dead in a hotel in Greece.
The father of two brothers who were killed after being hit by a car in Coventry has been found dead in a hotel in Greece.
Reece Platt-May's body was discovered at a hotel in Corfu, Greece, in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious.
Two-year-old Casper Platt-May and his six-year-old brother Corey died after being hit by a car on MacDonald Road in Coventry in February.
Robert Brown was jailed for nine years last month after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
A police spokesperson said: "Mr Platt-May was found dead in a hotel room in Corfu, Greece during the early hours of Thursday 17th May.
"His death is not being treated as suspicious. His family has been notified and the matter will be passed to the coroner.
"Our condolences go to the family who have asked for the media to respect their privacy at this difficult time."
