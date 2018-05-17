  • STV
Predator admits murdering barmaid on Christmas Eve

Kasim Lewis pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to murdering Iuliana Tudos in Finsbury Park.

Kasim Lewis has admitted the murder of 22-year-old Iuliana Tudos.
A sadistic predator has admitted killing a barmaid in a park as she made her way home at Christmas.

Kasim Lewis, 31, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to murdering 22-year-old Iuliana Tudos in Finsbury Park, north London.

Ms Tudos, known as Julie, was accosted in the park as she walked home last Christmas Eve.

Her naked body was found in a derelict hut in the park near her home three days later.

Iuliana Tudos was accosted in the park as she walked home last Christmas Eve.
The victim, of Russian and Greek origin, had been slashed with a broken bottle in the neck, abdomen and wrists.

Members of Ms Tudos' family attended the hearing in front of Judge Richard Marks QC.

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC said it was a sustained and brutal attack.

He said: "Iuliana was struck over the head most likely with a bottle, she was also stabbed with a broken bottle in the neck, on her abdomen and on her wrists with a broken bottle.

"Although there is no evidence that Iuliana was actually sexually assaulted, the prosecution allege that this was a sexually motivated and sadistic attack."

During the attack, Lewis extracted her PIN number and later withdrew cash from her account.

Lewis, who was born in Monserrat and lived in north London, had previously been jailed for an earlier sex attack.

In September 2005, he was handed two years for sexual assault and exposure on a bus and placed on the sex offenders register.

In 2011, he received a further eight months in jail for failing to comply with the sex offender notification requirements and a community order.

Police in Finsbury Park, north London, where the body was found.
The court heard Ms Tudos was born in Moldova and worked in the World's End pub in Camden High Street.

Mr Aylett said she was "well-known and much liked" and was described as a selfless and helpful person.

She had finished her shift at the pub and was planning to spend Christmas with friends after going home to collect her things.

She was picked up on CCTV at 8.33pm heading towards the entrance of Finsbury Park.

When she failed to turn up, her friends posted messages on social media, contacted the pub, hospitals and distributed fliers.

A group of friends searched Finsbury Park and found the body in a burnt out shed, the court heard.

Paramedics described a wound to her chest as looking like the logo for Batman or the letter M.

She had been bound with cable ties, the court heard.

