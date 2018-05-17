Ariana Grande: Manchester attack was  'worst of humanity'

Ariana Grande has described the Manchester Arena attack as the “absolute worst of humanity”.

More than 50,000 people turned out at Manchester benefit concert. PA

Twenty-two people were killed and more than 500 injured when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device as fans were leaving her concert in the city on May 22 last year.

The 24-year-old singer told Time: "There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain.

"I don't want to give it (the attack) that much power. The last thing I would ever want is for my fans to see something like that happen and think it won.

"Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that's why it's still so heavy on my heart every single day.

"I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it'll become easier to talk about. Or you'll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it's still very painful."

Grande's first new music following the attack, No Tears Left To Cry, alluded to the atrocity. The singer also got a tattoo of the bee symbol which came to symbolise Manchester's resilience.

Two weeks after the attack, she put on a benefit concert in Manchester for the families of those affected.

More than 50,000 people turned out at the Old Trafford cricket ground to watch stars including Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Liam Gallagher perform.

Grande closed the concert with a tearful performance of Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

More than £2.7 million was raised from the gig and Grande was "moved" after being named an honorary citizen of Manchester.

Grande's new album is called Sweetener, with the singer saying the message to her fans was that you can make a bad situation better.