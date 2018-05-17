  • STV
  • MySTV

Ariana Grande: Manchester attack was  'worst of humanity'

ITV

Ariana Grande has described the Manchester Arena attack as the “absolute worst of humanity”.

More than 50,000 people turned out at Manchester benefit concert.
More than 50,000 people turned out at Manchester benefit concert. PA

Ariana Grande has described the Manchester Arena attack as the "absolute worst of humanity" in an emotional interview nearly a year on from the bombing.

Twenty-two people were killed and more than 500 injured when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device as fans were leaving her concert in the city on May 22 last year.

The 24-year-old singer told Time: "There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain.

"I don't want to give it (the attack) that much power. The last thing I would ever want is for my fans to see something like that happen and think it won.

"Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that's why it's still so heavy on my heart every single day.

"I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it'll become easier to talk about. Or you'll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it's still very painful."

Grande's first new music following the attack, No Tears Left To Cry, alluded to the atrocity. The singer also got a tattoo of the bee symbol which came to symbolise Manchester's resilience.

Two weeks after the attack, she put on a benefit concert in Manchester for the families of those affected.

More than 50,000 people turned out at the Old Trafford cricket ground to watch stars including Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Liam Gallagher perform.

Grande closed the concert with a tearful performance of Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

More than £2.7 million was raised from the gig and Grande was "moved" after being named an honorary citizen of Manchester.

Grande's new album is called Sweetener, with the singer saying the message to her fans was that you can make a bad situation better.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.