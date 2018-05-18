  • STV
  • MySTV

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make final preparations

ITV

The couple will marry at Windsor Castle’s historic St George’s Chapel on Saturday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making final preparations for their wedding
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making final preparations for their wedding Victoria Jones/PA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making final wedding preparations on their last day before becoming husband and wife.

The couple will accompany the mother of the bride, Doria Ragland, as she meets the Queen at Windsor Castle later - likely for afternoon tea.

Ms Ragland, a yoga instructor and social worker, has been tipped to walk Ms Markle down the aisle at the castle's historic St George's Chapel during Saturday's ceremony, which will be broadcast to a global television audience of millions.

Her father, Thomas Markle, decided not to attend the ceremony on medical advice after undergoing heart surgery.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace, the bride-to-be said on Thursday: "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.

"I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

There has also been speculation that Ms Markle's closest male friend, Soho House director Markus Anderson, could step in to replace Mr Markle, a reclusive former TV lighting director who was embroiled in controversy after allegedly being caught staging photographs with the paparazzi.

Mr Markle reportedly pulled out of attending the ceremony in St George's Chapel to avoid embarrassing his daughter, but then later said before his surgery that he wanted to be part of history and hoped to be there, celebrity website TMZ revealed.

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland accompanied the actress to the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, in 2017 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland accompanied the actress to the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, in 2017 (Danny Lawson/PA) Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland accompanied the actress to the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, in 2017 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Prince Harry has not yet met his future father-in-law - the first meeting was due to take place this week.

Ms Markle will be bitterly disappointed her father will not be there but it was business as usual for the prince and his fiancee who were spotted being driven into Windsor Castle for an apparent wedding rehearsal in St George's Chapel on Thursday afternoon.

A dress rehearsal for the armed forces also took place in Windsor, with thousands of people turning out to get a flavour of how Saturday will unfold.

Some 250 members of the armed forces are expected to take part in Saturday's festivities, lining the streets as the newlywed Harry and Meghan head on a 25-minute carriage ride through the town where the weather is expected to be sunny and warm.

Royal Wedding preparations
Royal Wedding preparations Royal Wedding preparations

Press from around the world, tourists, locals and royal fans watched from behind barriers as members of the military paraded around Windsor.

There is also a heavy police presence, with armed officers stationed around town and other officers on top of buildings looking over the crowds.

Well-wishers gathered in Windsor will be hoping to catch another glimpse of the bride or groom before the big day.

Harry accompanied his brother Prince William, now the Duke of Cambridge, on an impromptu walkabout outside Clarence House, in central London, the evening before his wedding to Kate Middleton.

Crowds in Windsor will be hoping to see the prince before he spends his final night of bachelorhood at the Dorchester Collection's Coworth Park in Ascot.

The bride will stay at the Cliveden House Hotel, set in a National Trust estate in Taplow, Berkshire, with her mother.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.