Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

Ms Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her on the big day.

Wedding news: Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle. AP

The Prince of Wales will accompany Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry, Kensington Palace said.

In statement, Kensington Palace said: "Ms Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

More to follow.

