Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal discharged from hospital
He had been staying at Salisbury District Hospital after being exposed to a nerve agent.
Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal has been discharged from hospital.
The 66-year-old had been staying at Salisbury District Hospital after being exposed to a nerve agent along with his daughter Yulia, 33.
More to follow.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.