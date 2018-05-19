Royal Wedding: 100,000 people set to gather in Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry in a midday service in Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry's brother and best man, The Duke of Cambridge, joined him on the walkabout on Friday. PA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to be married today at a midday service in Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry spent his final evening as a single man at Cowarth Park - about 15 minutes from Windsor.

Earlier on Friday, he and the Duke of Cambridge met members of the public outside Windsor Castle.

His fiancé, Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland stayed at Cliveden House on the National Trust estate about 10 miles from the wedding venue.

The Prince of Wales will accompany Meghan down the aisle after it was announced that her father, Thomas Markle, will not be attending due to medical advice following heart surgery.

Kensington Palace said that Prince Charles "is pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to the Royal Family in this way."

More than 100,000 people will descend on Windsor for the wedding - and with good weather expected - numbers could be even higher.