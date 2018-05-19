In Pictures: Hollywood glamour brought to royal wedding ITV 19 May 2018 Share via email Share via Facebook Share via Twitter Share via Whatsapp Idris Elba and Oprah Winfrey were among the first to arrive at St George's Chapel. Idris Elba arrived with Sabrina Dhowre. Gareth Fuller/PA The stars aligned for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with George Clooney, Idris Elba and Oprah Winfrey among the celebrities arriving at St George's Chapel. George and Amal Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel. PA Images Oprah Winfrey was all smiles as she arrived at St George’s Chapel. Ian West/PA Victoria Beckham opted for a more sombre tone as she joined husband David. Gareth Fuller/PA James Blunt was accompanied by Sofia Wellesley. Chris Radburn/PA James Haskell and Chloe Madeley. Ian West/PA Earl Spencer, brother of Diana, Princess of the Wales, arrives ahead of the ceremony. Ian West/PA Sir Clive Woodward was joined by Jayne Williams. Gareth Fuller/PA Tom Parker Bowles, son of the Duchess of Cornwall, heads to the chapel. Ian West/PA Carole and Michael Middleton, parents of the Duchess of Cambridge. Ian West/PA Pippa Middleton and James Middleton followed their parents. Ian West/PA Share this article Share via email Share via Facebook Share via Twitter Share via Whatsapp