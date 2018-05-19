Meghan's father pays tribute to 'beautiful' daughter

Thomas Markle said he wished he could have attended his daughter's wedding.

The Duchess of Sussex's father has paid tribute to his "beautiful" daughter on her wedding day, it has been reported.

Thomas Markle was unable to attend the wedding of his daughter to Prince Harry following heart surgery on Wednesday which saw him have three stents fitted.

As the eyes of the world were on Windsor, 73-year-old Mr Markle looked on from California where he was recovering from the procedure.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their carriage procession. Christopher Furlong/PA

Speaking to celebrity website, TMZ, he said: "My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy.

"I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness."

He said the ceremony was "emotional and joyful" as he watched from the west coast.

Mr Markle pulled out of the wedding voicing concerns he would embarrass his daughter or the royal family in the wake of a scandal involving photographs allegedly posed for a paparazzi.

He then said he would attend but was struck down by ill health, undergoing surgery a week after suffering a heart attack.

In his absence Meghan was met halfway down the aisle by Prince Charles who accompanied her to the altar.