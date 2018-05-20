  • STV
Harry and Meghan leave Windsor after 'all-night party'

ITV

The royal couple were hosted by the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh over the weekend.

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex PA Images

Prince Harry has thanked his wife's wedding dress designer for transforming Meghan into an "absolutely stunning" bride as details of the all-night royal partying emerged.

The touching revelation came as reports revealed guests celebrated the couple tying the knot by downing themed cocktails, eating up-market fast food, watching a spectacular fireworks display and dancing to a celebrity DJ.

But the fun did not stop when Frogmore House - the famous royal home loved by Queen Victoria - closed it doors, as some guests are said to have staged an after party at top London hot spot Chiltern Firehouse.

Following the exploits of Saturday night, Harry and Meghan left Windsor Castle during Sunday afternoon after being hosted by the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh over their wedding weekend.

British designer Clare Waight Keller, who was spotted arranging the Duchess of Sussex's veil and train just before she processed into St George's Chapel, said soon after the ceremony Harry rushed up to praise her efforts.

She said: "He came straight up to me and he said 'oh my God, thank you, she looks absolutely stunning'."

Clare Waight Keller designed Meghan’s wedding dress
Clare Waight Keller designed Meghan’s wedding dress PA

Asked about the moment Meghan was able to look at herself dressed and ready in the mirror on Saturday morning, Ms Waight Keller said: "She was just glowing," adding "She was absolutely radiant."

Meghan's hair stylist Serge Normant said it was "dreamy" to work with Meghan, creating a bun that was "messy, in a controlled way".

Just hours before she emerged onto the steps of St George's Chapel to worldwide audience, Meghan appeared relaxed, Mr Normant said.

Hair stylist Serge Normant
Hair stylist Serge Normant PA

"She was calm, yeah. Chatty, absolutely. We were definitely having exchanges, yeah for sure," he said.

"She was very happy. It was a beautiful morning, just the perfect morning to get married."

The Prince of Wales staged the black-tie evening dinner for his son Harry and new daughter-in-law Meghan, who arrived in a environmentally-friendly 1968 Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero that ran on electric power.

Guests dined on posh burgers among other dishes, with candyfloss on offer for those with a sweet tooth - and there was reportedly a cocktail on offer named When Harry Met Meghan, a reference to the romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal.

