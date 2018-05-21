Harry and Meghan release official photographs from wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have thanked everyone who took part in the celebrations.

Kensington Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released three official photographs from their royal wedding at Windsor Castle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex thanked everyone who took part in the celebrations on Saturday, Kensington Palace said.

The images were taken by Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle following the carriage procession.

Kensington Palace

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world.

"Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received."

Kensington Palace

Mr Lubomirski said: "It has been an incredible honour and privilege to document The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's inspiring journey of love, hope and family; from the engagement photos, all the way through to the official wedding and family portraits on Saturday.

"This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.