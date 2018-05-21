Thieves steal 30ft climbing wall outside cub scouts' hut

The structure, which is 30ft tall and 9ft wide, had been securely attached to a trailer.

It vanished from Holwell Lane outside the Melton Scout campsite in Leicestershire.

The climbing wall is used regularly by the Melton cub scouts and provides income for the group when it is hired out for public events.

Police said is is thought to have been taken at some point between 1pm on Sunday and 8am on Monday.

The force have asked anyone who saw the wall being driven away from the campsite or knows where it may be to contact them on 101, quoting crime number 18*231191.

The serial number of the wall has also been sent to other scout groups in case they are offered a chance to buy it.

