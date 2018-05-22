  • STV
Ariana Grande offers support to Manchester bombing victims

ITV

Ariana Grande had been performing at the Manchester Arena when the bombing happened.

Twenty-two people were killed in the attack on May 22 last year.
Events are being held in Manchester today to mark one year since the city was hit by a bombing that killed 22 people.

Ariana Grande, who had been performing at the Manchester Arena when the atrocity happened on May 22 last year, tweeted a message of support for those affected.

"Thinking of you all today and every day," she said. "I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."

As well as those who died, hundreds of people were injured when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of the concert.

The Duke of Cambridge and the prime minister will join families of the victims at a remembrance service at Manchester Cathedral. Many of those injured in the attack, as well as first responders, civic leaders and other national figures will also attend.

The invitation-only service, held between 2pm and 3pm, will incorporate a national silence at 2.30pm, which will also be marked at UK government buildings.

Members of the public will be able to watch proceedings on a big screen in nearby Cathedral Gardens, while the service will also be screened at York Minster, Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral and Glasgow Cathedral.

Prince William will privately meet some of the bereaved families following the multi-faith service.

Later on Tuesday, more than 3,000 singers from local choirs will perform at the "Manchester Together - With One Voice" event in the city's Albert Square from 7.30pm.

Among those performing are the Manchester Survivors Choir, a group made up people who were at the Arena on the night, and Parrs Wood High School's Harmony Group, whose post-attack tribute went viral last year.

A mass 30-minute communal singalong finale promises to be the highlight of the concert, with songs including Ariana Grande's One Last Time, One Day Like This by Elbow, Don't Look Back In Anger by Oasis and Never Forget by Take That.

More than 800 people were physically or psychologically injured in the attack.
At 10.31pm, bells will ring out from the city's Town Hall, St Ann's Church and St Mary's RC Church to mark the moment when the attack took place 12 months ago.

Writing in the Manchester Evening News, Theresa May said: "The targeting of the young and innocent as they enjoyed a carefree night out in the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017 was an act of sickening cowardice.

"It was designed to strike at the heart of our values and our way of life in one of our most vibrant cities, with the aim of breaking our resolve and dividing us. It failed.

"For such appalling acts of wickedness will do nothing but strengthen our resolve to defeat such twisted ideologies and beliefs.

"The resilience and determination shown by this city in the 12 months since is testament to that."

