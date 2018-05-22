Harry and Meghan's first public appearance as married couple

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a garden party in Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended their first engagement as a married couple. PA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first public appearance as a married couple.

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined a garden party at Buckingham Palace celebrating the Prince of Wales' 70th birthday.

It is the couple's first royal official engagement since they were married in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

The event also marks the Duchess' first official event as a fully-fledged member of the royal family.

The Prince of Wales with the Duchess of Cornwall and the new Duchess of Sussex. PA

The newlyweds looked happy and relaxed together. PA

The couple looked happy and relaxed in photographs from the party, which is celebrating Charles' charitable work and association with military regiments and units.

Meghan had an elegant cream dress and a matching hat, while the Duchess of Cornwall was vibrant in a bright green suit.

The event will also be attended by more than 6,000 people from charities Charles supports in celebration of his patronage work. 220245

Meghan was elegant in a cream dress and hat. PA

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.