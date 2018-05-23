Woman gets life in jail for throwing acid over ex-partner

Berlinah Wallace was found guilty of throwing acid over her ex-boyfriend Mark van Dongen.

Berlinah Wallace was convicted of throwing acid over her former partner. Avon and Somerset Police/PA

A fashion student who poured sulphuric acid over her former partner's face at a house in Bristol has been jailed for life.

Berlinah Wallace will serve a minimum of 12 years behind bars after she was found guilty of throwing acid over her ex-boyfriend Mark van Dongen.

The judge told her "it was an act of pure evil."

Mr van Dongen suffered catastrophic injuries and travelled to Belgium in January 2017 to end his life at at euthanasia clinic.

Mark van Dongen and Berlinah Wallace in happier times. Family handout

The judge said Berlinah Wallace threw a glass of 98% proof sulphuric acid over Mark van Dongen saying "if I can't have you, no one else can".

A jury at Bristol Crown Court acquitted Wallace of murder or manslaughter but found her guilty of throwing a corrosive substance with intent.

At the sentencing, Mrs Justice Nicola Davies told Wallace "Your intention was to burn, disfigure and disable Mark van Dongen so that he would not be attractive to any other woman."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.