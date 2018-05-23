German firm 'sorry' for 'racist' Meghan Markle picture

A spokesperson for Super Dickmann said the picture was ‘stupid and embarrassing'.

A German confectionery company has apologised for posting a picture of a chocolate-covered marshmallow dressed up as the Duchess of Sussex at her wedding to Prince Harry.

Super Dickmann received criticism of its depiction of Meghan Markle on its Facebook page before responding: "A big pardon! The world of Super Dickmann's is colourful and diverse and far from racist thoughts."

A spokesperson later said the picture was "stupid and embarrassing" and it has now been deleted.

