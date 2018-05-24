  • STV
  • MySTV

Two men who murdered four children in fire jailed for life

ITV

Zak Bolland and David Worrall were fuelled by drink and drugs when they set the blaze.

CCTV still issued by Greater Manchester Police of the defendants.
CCTV still issued by Greater Manchester Police of the defendants. PA

Two men have been handed four life sentences each for murdering four children in a petrol bomb attack on their home.

Zak Bolland and David Worrall were both given four life sentences and told they would serve a minimum of 40 and 37 years respectively for the petrol bomb attack on a home in Walkden, Greater Manchester.

The blaze claimed the lives of siblings, Demi Pearson, 15, her brother, Brandon, aged eight, and sisters, Lacie, aged seven, and Lia, aged three.

Courtney Brierley, 20, who was found guilty of four counts of manslaughter was sentenced to 21 years in jail.

File court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook dated 15/12/17 of Zak Bolland, Courtney Brierley and David Worrall (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
File court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook dated 15/12/17 of Zak Bolland, Courtney Brierley and David Worrall (Elizabeth Cook/PA) Elizabeth Cook/PA

As the trio were sentenced at Manchester Crown Court Worrall, 26, and Brierley 20, broke down in tears while 23-year-old Bolland blinked and stared at the floor.

The court heard Bolland and Worrall were fuelled by drink and drugs as they filled two glass bottles with £1.50 of petrol bought from a local garage, stuffing the tops with tissue paper as they prepared the attack at 5am on December 11.

Emergency services at the scene in Jackson Street
Emergency services at the scene in Jackson Street Emergency services at the scene in Jackson Street

After the kitchen window of Michelle Pearson's home was put through, two lit petrol bombs were thrown inside.

Bolland hurled his bottle which "exploded" near the stairs, blocking the only exit to the ground floor and trapping the victims upstairs.

Within seconds flames engulfed the three-bedroom mid-terrace home on Jackson Street, Walkden, Greater Manchester.

Mrs Pearson, 36, woke up and screamed: "Not the kids! Not my kids!" and dialled 999, but she was overcome with heat and smoke before completing the call.

Demi Pearson
Demi Pearson Demi Pearson

Demi Pearson, 15, her brother, Brandon, eight and sister, Lacie, seven, sleeping in a front bedroom, all died in the blaze.

Their severely injured mother was rescued with her youngest daughter, Lia, three, who died in hospital two days later.

Mrs Pearson's son Kyle, 17, had been involved in a "petty" feud with Bolland over damage to the defendant's £200 car, prompting a series of tit-for-tat attacks.

Brandon, Lacie and Lia Pearson
Brandon, Lacie and Lia Pearson Brandon, Lacie and Lia Pearson

Kyle managed to escape with a friend, Bobby Harris.

Bolland, 23, was found guilty of four counts of murder and three of attempted murder.

Worrall was convicted of four counts of murder and three of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Brierley, 20, Bolland's girlfriend at the time, was accused of encouraging the attack and was found guilty of four counts of manslaughter, but cleared of three counts of attempted murder.

Members of the Pearson family sitting in the public gallery hissed "Yes" as the guilty verdicts were delivered, following around 16 hours of deliberation by the jury.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.