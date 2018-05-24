  • STV
  • MySTV

Law student admits race charge after 'disgusting' chanting

ITV

Nottingham Trent student Joe Tivnan was heard on a video which went viral in March.

Joe Tivnan
Joe Tivnan PA Wire/PA Images

A law student has admitted racially aggravated harassment after mobile phone footage captured "disgusting" racist chanting at a university halls of residence.

Joe Tivnan was heard on a video which went viral in early March after it was posted on social media.

The 19-year-old had been taking part in a fellow undergraduate's birthday celebrations at Nottingham Trent University with around 20 other students between 9.30pm and midnight on March 5.

He was recorded by first-year student Rufaro Chisango as he chanted "we hate the blacks" - which distressed her enough for her to move accommodation.

Joe Tivnan
Joe Tivnan Joe Tivnan

Tivnan, of The Parklands in Erdington, Birmingham, admitted using threatening or abusive words which caused distress to Miss Chisango, at a hearing at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

He was ordered to pay Miss Chisango £500 compensation as well as £310 in fines and costs.

On Thursday, District Judge Leo Pyle told the law student: "You went off to continue your evening and this woman was too frightened to even leave her room.

"These words were described by other students as shocking, disgusting, appalling and disgraceful.

"It was entirely understandable that she felt what was being chanted was being aimed at her."

Opening the case, prosecutor Anna Pierrepont said: "It is said that group of students were becoming intoxicated and had become rather noisy.

"(Miss Chisango) went to her door to see what was happening as she heard something similar to a football chant.

"She felt very upset and very uncomfortable. She was the only black person living on that floor. She was so distressed she messaged her mother for advice.

"He is heard chanting, 'ooh aah, f*** the blacks, ooh aah, f*** the blacks' and 'we hate the blacks'."

In a short victim impact statement read to the court by the prosecution, Miss Chisango said: "I feel very distressed by the words and behaviour used by those involved.

"The entire incident was overwhelming and offensive. Such appalling behaviour will not be tolerated."

Lauren Leigh leaves Nottingham Magistrates&rsquo; Court
Lauren Leigh leaves Nottingham Magistrates&rsquo; Court Lauren Leigh leaves Nottingham Magistrates’ Court

Tivnan told the judge: "I wish to make an unreserved apology to anyone who has been affected by my behaviour in this case.

"It was just mutual repartee between me and a mixed-raced friend. It was still unacceptable language and I am ashamed by my behaviour.

"I am truly sorry for the distress I have caused."

Steve Ramsell, defending, said: "His university place will likely be lost and his hope of a career in law has suffered irreparable damage."

The defendant's co-accused, Lauren Leigh, 19, pleaded not guilty to an offence in connection to the same incident and was granted unconditional bail until her trial on July 19.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.