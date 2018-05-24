Man, 19, charged with murder after one-year-old girl dies

Martin Johnson will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday over the death.

Erin Emilia Rain Tomkins died on Tuesday after being admitted to Sheffield Children's Hospital a day earlier South Yorkshire Police/PA

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a one-year-old girl.

Martin Johnson was arrested on Monday after Erin Emilia Rain Tomkins had been admitted to Sheffield Children's Hospital, South Yorkshire Police said.

The girl died just after 12.30am on Tuesday, after suffering what South Yorkshire Police described as "suspected non-accidental injuries".

A post-mortem later revealed her cause of death to be severe head injuries.

Johnson, 19, of Leighton Road in Gleadless, Sheffield, will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He will remain in custody until then.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "My thoughts are with the family at this incredibly traumatic and difficult time and I would please ask their privacy is respected.

"I understand Erin's death is highly emotive and people will naturally feel saddened at the tragic loss of such a young life."

Mr Whittaker also urged social media users to refrain from posting "speculative" comments.