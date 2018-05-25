  • STV
Prince William to make historic visit to the West Bank

ITV

He will become the first member of the Royals to visit the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The Duke of Cambridge will travel to the West Bank after visiting Jerusalem.
The Duke of Cambridge will travel to the West Bank after visiting Jerusalem. PA

Prince William will visit the West Bank next month when he becomes the first member of the British Royal Family to visit the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The trip to the Holy Land, which had already been announced, will include a visit to Ramallah.

The Duke of Cambridge will travel there after visiting Jerusalem on his most politically sensitive trip yet.

Kensington Palace said the visit to the region - in the last week of June - is being made at the request of the Foreign Office and will take in Amman and Jerash in Jordan as well as Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Ramallah.

Members of the Royal Family have been to the region before - but not on an official tour.

The Prince of Wales went to Israel for two major funerals - including the funeral of the former president Shimon Peres.

The details of Prince William's visit have yet to be announced but it's thought he could visit the grave of his great-grandmother, Alice of Battenburg.

The Prince of Wales went to Israel for two major funerals in 2016.
The Prince of Wales went to Israel for two major funerals in 2016. AP

The body of Princess Alice, who is the Duke of Edinburgh's mother, was moved to the Mount of Olives in 1988.

She was posthumously recognised by Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial as a 'Righteous Among the Nations' for hiding a Jewish family for 13 months during the Nazi occupation of Greece in World War II.

The tour has been carefully choreographed by the Foreign Office so that it does not cause any diplomatic tensions on either side in the politically charged region.

The Prince has been given lots of advice from government and from former diplomats.

He's very likely to visit Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust, Yad Vashem in Jerusalem.

The royal households and the Foreign Office have always been keen to avoid giving the impression that they are taking sides in the Middle East conflict.

The Duke will travel without his family. The Duchess of Cambridge is still on maternity leave after giving birth to the couple's third child, Prince Louis, in April.

The Duchess of Cambridge will not travel with the Duke.
The Duchess of Cambridge will not travel with the Duke. PA

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.