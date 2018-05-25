YouTuber who posted songs mocking the Holocaust convicted

Alison Chabloz intended to insult Jewish people, said District judge John Zani.

Blogger Alison Chabloz leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court. PA

A blogger who wrote and performed anti-Semitic songs mocking the Holocaust has been found guilty of posting "grossly offensive" material.

Alison Chabloz, 54, was convicted of three charges relating to three self-penned songs at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

District judge John Zani said he was satisfied the material was grossly offensive and that Chabloz intended to insult Jewish people.

Around 20 supporters of the musician groaned when the verdict was given with shouts of "shame" from the public gallery.

Alison Chabloz court case. A scuffle ensued outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Victoria Jones/PA)

Chabloz, who wore a blue dress and red neckerchief, uploaded tunes to Youtube including one defining Nazi death camp Auschwitz as "a theme park" and the gas chambers a "proven hoax".

Adrian Davies, defending, previously told Judge Zani his ruling would be a landmark one, setting a precedent on the exercise of free speech.

He had argued his client did not commit an offence, saying: "It is hard to know what right has been infringed by Miss Chabloz's singing."

The singer has defended her work as "satire", saying many Jewish people find the songs funny.

Alison Chabloz court case. Arguments ensue outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court amid the Alison Chabloz court case (Victoria Jones/PA)

Other lyrics included: "Did the Holocaust ever happen? Was it just a bunch of lies?

"Seems that some intend to pull the wool over our eyes."

Prosecutor Karen Robinson previously told the court: "Miss Chabloz's songs are a million miles away from an attempt to provide an academic critique of the Holocaust.

Alison Chabloz court case. A scuffle ensues outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court amid the Alison Chabloz court case

"They're not political songs. They are no more than a dressed-up attack on a group of people for no more than their adherence to a religion."

Chabloz, of Charlesworth, Glossop, Derbyshire, was convicted of two counts of causing an offensive, indecent or menacing message to be sent over a public communications network after performing two songs at a London Forum event in 2016.

She was also convicted over a fifth charge relating to a third song.

Two alternate charges were dismissed and sentencing is expected on Friday afternoon.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.