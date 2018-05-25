Second sheep rescued from same bridge in one week 

An RSPCA inspector said it was a ‘case of déjà vu’ when he was called to the bridge in Norfolk.

A second sheep in a week got stuck on a ledge on a bridge at Stowbridge, Norfolk and had to be rescued. RSPCA/PA

A "very curious and brave" flock of sheep is keeping firefighters busy, with two animals rescued from the same 20ft high bridge within a week.

The first sheep got into a baa-d situation on Sunday when it got stuck on a ledge under a road bridge, and RSPCA officers said ca-lamb-ity struck again on Thursday when a second animal did the same.

On both occasions firefighters were called to the bridge over the River Ouse at Stowbridge near King's Lynn, Norfolk.

The first sheep found itself stuck on Sunday. The first sheep got trapped on a ledge on the bridge over the River Ouse on Sunday. (RSPCA/ PA)

A boat and a raft was used to reach the first sheep as the tide came in on Sunday, and it was encouraged into the water where it swam safely to the riverbank while being monitored.

Thursday's sheep was reached from the top of the bridge and ushered along the ledge to the riverbank.

RSPCA inspector Jon Knight said it was a "real case of déjà vu" when he was called to his second sheep rescue at the same bridge in a week.

The RSPCA described the sheep as 'curious'. RSPCA/PA

"It's very unusual that just four days after rescuing one sheep, we were called out to rescue a second on the very same bridge," he said. "It must be a very curious and brave flock!"

He praised the fire service for helping and said he would investigate if steps could be taken to "keep these woolly wanderers in check".

