Boy, 13, charged over death of schoolgirl in Ireland

Anastasia Kriegel, 14, was found dead in a derelict farmhouse in Co Dublin, last week.

Anastasia Kriegel was last seen alive in St Catherine’s Park on Monday, May 14. PA

Detectives investigating the murder of a schoolgirl in Ireland have charged a 13-year old boy.

The youth, who was arrested in connection with the death of Anastasia Kriegel, is expected to face a charge of murder when he appears before a special court sitting in Dublin on Friday evening.

Anastasia, 14, was found dead in a derelict farmhouse outside the village of Lucan, Co Dublin, last week.

The schoolgirl was last seen alive in St Catherine's Park on Monday, May 14, about one kilometre away from where her body was discovered three days later.

The boy was one of two young people arrested on Thursday. The other juvenile has been released without charge.

