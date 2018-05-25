  • STV
  • MySTV

Putin: 'Britain blaming all its mortal sins on Russia'

ITV

The Russian president scoffed at suggestions that hackers have been interfering in state affairs.

Vladimir Putin, centre, with heads of international news agencies at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (Michael Metzel/TASS/PA)
Vladimir Putin, centre, with heads of international news agencies at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (Michael Metzel/TASS/PA) Vladimir Putin, centre, with heads of international news agencies at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (Michael Metzel/TASS/PA)

Russian president Vladimir Putin has hit out at Britain for blaming "all their mortal sins" on Russia, saying undue accusations have been placed at Moscow's door for everything from Brexit to the Skripal poisoning and the downing of MH17.

He scoffed at suggestions that Russian hackers have been interfering in state affairs, saying this was "not in line with our policy".

"They now blame Russia for Brexit... again, tosh. We have nothing to do with it whatsoever. This is the inner matter of the UK," Mr Putin said.

"And I guess we can suspect that those who wanted the UK to leave the EU are Russian agents," he added, noting that UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was among those campaigning to leave the European Union.

"If they want to worsen their relationships with Russia they can blame all their mortal sins on us and this is actually the case nowadays," Mr Putin said.

"Brexit, and Catalonia and the Skripal case, God knows what - and this plane again."

Mr Putin was speaking to the heads of international news agencies - including Press Association chief executive Clive Marshall - on the margins of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

A photo of Steven Noreilde from Brasschaat, Belgium, a victim of flight MH17, lays next to tributes at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam (Patrick Post/AP)
A photo of Steven Noreilde from Brasschaat, Belgium, a victim of flight MH17, lays next to tributes at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam (Patrick Post/AP) A photo of Steven Noreilde from Brasschaat, Belgium, a victim of flight MH17, lays next to tributes at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam (Patrick Post/AP)

International investigators concluded earlier this week that a Russian military unit was responsible for firing the missile which brought down Flight MH17 over war-torn eastern Ukraine nearly four years ago.

Britain has now backed international calls by the likes of the Netherlands and Australia for Moscow to be held accountable for the event - which killed all 298 people on board.

In a statement, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the incident - which claimed the lives of 10 British nationals - was "an egregious example of the Kremlin's disregard for innocent life".

But Mr Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected the findings, saying Russia had been barred from taking part in the investigation and did not trust its results.

The Russian defence ministry said the missile involved "more than likely" came from Ukrainian arsenals.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.