  • STV
  • MySTV

Call for 'pay-as-you-throw' for home rubbish collection

ITV

Targets for recycled and recyclable packaging should also be brought in to reduce waste.

Fee to dump: One proposal to tackle waste.
Fee to dump: One proposal to tackle waste.

All packaging sold in the UK should have to be 50% recycled by 2025 to encourage manufacturers to "harvest" rubbish from consumers, a waste and resource management company has urged.

And a "pay-as-you-throw" system for household black bin rubbish should be phased in by 2030 as part of a "revolution" in boosting recycling and efficient use of materials, Suez said.

Improving the way in which the country uses and recycles products and packaging could generate £9 billion for the economy, Suez predicts.

The call comes as a poll reveals that almost a quarter of people feel sandwich packaging or fast food containers are the main cause of litter, while almost a fifth (18%) think crisp packets and sweet wrappers are most to blame.

And one in seven (14%) thought plastic bottles were the main problem, the poll by YouGov for Suez found.

The company believes its proposals for tackling waste, which also include taxes that boost recycled content in packaging, a "deposit return scheme" for plastic drinks bottles and cans, and better design will help tackle these "on the go" causes of litter - which often end up polluting the seas.

In its "manifesto" for cutting waste and improving how the UK uses and reuses materials, the company said it wants to see the introduction of bins with microchips that can be weighed.

If the change came alongside a series of measures to make products easier to recycle, this could allow for charges for black bin rubbish to be brought in, encouraging homes and businesses to recycle more and cutting waste.

Suez wants producers to contribute more to the costs of collecting and recycling their products, such as coffee pods or pet-food pouches, and for them to operate refundable deposit systems for cans and plastic bottles.


The deposit scheme charging consumers a levy on their bottles or cans - which they can reclaim by returning them for recycling - should apply to on-the-go plastic drinks bottles less than 750 ml, and drinks cans, and the deposit should be set at 10p.

Other measures include making all products and packaging on the market technically and affordably recyclable by 2030, and changes to the way recycling is measured, shifting from weight to impacts on the environment, to encourage local councils in picking up more material.

There should be a tax on using new or "virgin" materials for packaging - but not recycled materials - and the Government should mandate that 50% of all packaging on average should be recycled by 2025.

Better design of packaging, using common materials, would make it easier to recycle, and targets should be set to halve food waste by 2030, the manifesto urges.

Suez chief executive David Palmer-Jones said: "We envisage a revolution, where the notion of 'waste' is consigned to the bin and, instead, we truly value the materials flowing around the economy.

"Taking care of the environment makes economic sense too and we estimate could add £9 billion to the UK economy - placing this issue at the heart of a modern industrial strategy.

"We believe innovative new systems will arise to capture, recycle, re-use and re-form materials if packaging manufacturers are required by law to have 50% minimum recycled content in their products and adhere to common design standards. "

He said households would be more motivated to recycle if kerbside recycling was simplified, and data was needed to track the progress of materials through the system.

"Weighing individual businesses and households' residual waste through a 'chip-and-bin' system will help gather this data and could enable more 'pay-as-you throw' regimes, helping households and businesses which recycle well to reduce their council taxes or waste collection bills," he said.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.