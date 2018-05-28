  • STV
  • MySTV

Three people arrested after deaths at music festival

ITV

Tommy Cowan, 20, and 18-year-old Georgia Jones were named as those who died.

Georgia Jones, 18, died after falling ill at Mutiny Festival.
Georgia Jones, 18, died after falling ill at Mutiny Festival. Facebook

Police have arrested three men on suspicion of drug dealing after two people died at a festival.

A 20-year-old man from Havant, a 20-year-old from Waterlooville, and a 22-year-old man from Cosham have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, Hampshire Police said.

They are currently in custody.

The news comes after 20-year-old Tommy Cowan and 18-year-old Georgia Jones were named as those who died after falling ill at Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth on Saturday night.

Fifteen people were admitted to Queen Alexandra Hospital.
Fifteen people were admitted to Queen Alexandra Hospital. PA

They were among 15 revellers admitted to Queen Alexandra Hospital from the event that night, with organisers issuing a warning of a "high strength or bad batch" of drugs.

The second day of the festival, which Craig David and Sean Paul were due to headline, was cancelled as a "safety precaution".

A spokeswoman for the hospital said it was believed they were admitted after falling ill from the effects of drugs. Another person remains in a critical condition.

Mr Cowan, also known as Tommy Bakeer, was described as a caring young father.

According to Portsmouth newspaper The News, his father Damian Cowan, 43, said: "He was funny. He loved life and he loved his little boy.

"He was everything. He was a good lad - unfortunately he made a bad choice."

Mr Cowan was a "brilliant" friend, according to 19-year-old Jack Ford, who said they met at college studying uniformed services.

"He is such a caring guy who would do anything for anyone. He loved going out with his mates but most importantly loved spending time with his girlfriend and son," said Mr Ford, who lives near Portsmouth.

"It was a big shock to lose such a great guy like him."

Both of those named as victims were from Havant, Hampshire.

Police said the woman was taken ill at the festival in King George V Playing Fields at 7.10pm before the man was found collapsed 20 minutes later.

A further 12 festival-goers went to the hospital on Saturday, but their cases were "not necessarily all drugs-related", the hospital spokeswoman said.

Three more attended on Sunday morning to be treated for injuries sustained in assaults or because of alcohol-related intoxication, the spokeswoman added.

Police said the deaths were separate incidents and were not suspicious.

Mutiny warned at around 9.30pm on Saturday, after the pair were taken ill, that it was "aware of a dangerous high-strength or bad-batch substance on site", and that no drugs should be taken.

The festival announced the deaths, before adding: "Following the terrible news from earlier today, the team behind Mutiny Festival are incredibly sad to announce that the Sunday of the festivalhas been cancelled as a safety precaution."

The organisers of the festival, which was headlined by Dizzee Rascal on Saturday, also urged customers to "responsibly dispose" of any substances.

Sean Paul paid his respects to the loved ones of the pair who died, as did Craig David, who tweeted: "My heart goes out to the family and friends of the two young people who lost their lives at@MutinyFestivals yesterday."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.