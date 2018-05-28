Man dies after car ploughs into crowd outside nightclub

Police have launched a murder investigation after car found abandoned.

The Salisbury Club, in Brinnington, Stockport. MEN Media

A man in his 30s has died after being struck in a hit-and-run which injured several people, police said.

The victim and others were struck by a black Audi A4 outside the Salisbury Club, in Brinnington, Stockport, Greater Manchester, at around 10.45pm on Sunday.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation and are hunting the driver, who abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot, Greater Manchester Police said.

Officers later found the Audi on the M60 motorway and believe the driver climbed a nearby fence before running away.

Detective Inspector Kris Williams of GMP's Stockport Borough, said: "My thoughts go out to the man's family who sadly have to deal with the tragic news that their loved one has died.

"We've already spoken to a number of witnesses in the area and will continue to do so to build a fuller picture of what has exactly happened but from what we know so far, we believe the driver of the car scaled the fence next to the M60 and ran away.

"Whatever information people have, I'd encourage them to contact us as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 9790 quoting reference number 2575 of 27/05/18 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.