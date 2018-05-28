Woman aged 100 suffers broken neck in handbag mugging

The victim is recovering in hospital after the 'particularly nasty' broad daylight attack in Derby.

The stolen bag was found around half a mile away from the scene of the mugging. Derbyshire Constabulary

A 100-year-old woman suffered a broken neck when her handbag was stolen by a thief who approached her from behind and knocked her over.

Police said her injuries are "not believed to be life threatening at this time". She is also being treated for facial bruising.

Detectives have appealed for information on the mugging, as the elderly woman was unable to give a description of the robber.

This is a particularly nasty incident that has targeted a very vulnerable elderly woman who was unable to defend herself. We need your help to find and stop those responsible. Detective Sergeant Laura Kershaw

The spot where the elderly woman was attacked in broad daylight. Google Earth

Detective Sergeant Laura Kershaw police are "particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone with a bag matching the one pictured in any suspicious circumstances."

The stolen green fake leather bag with gold clasps was found around half a mile away at the junction of Moore Street and Normanton Road.

Police are appealing for CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident or of the robber with the bag.