Police stop 'stolen' golf buggy at McDonald’s drive-thru

Two men - aged 18 and 19 - have been arrested on suspicion of taking without consent.

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the incident. North Yorkshire Police

Police have stopped a golf buggy at a McDonald's drive-thru.

North Yorkshire Police said that two teenagers have been arrested and are in custody with regard to the incident in Richmondshire Walk, Catterick, at 3.45am.

An 18-year-old man from Richmond and a 19-year-old man from Pickering were both arrested on suspicion of taking without consent, a spokesman said.

In an earlier Facebook post North Yorkshire Police described the incident as the "most unusual job of the night" and said that officers had managed to "avoid a high speed pursuit".

It added there would be "a few interesting questions for him to answer in interview".

The post showed a photograph of a golf buggy with the words club car on the front.

