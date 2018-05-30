  • STV
  • MySTV

Gambling website games based on fairytales banned

ITV

The games on m88.com were based on Little Red Riding Hood and Hansel and Gretel.

m88.com's Red Riding Hood game. (ASA/PA)
m88.com's Red Riding Hood game. (ASA/PA) m88.com's Red Riding Hood game. (ASA/PA)

Games on a gambling website named Fairytale Legends and Fairies Forest have been banned for the likelihood that they would appeal to children.

The m88.com website promoted the three games - Fairytale Legends Red Riding Hood, Fairytale Legends Hansel and Gretel, and Fairies Forest - in January, with the games featuring animated images of a wolf, a pixie and a fairy in a forest.

The Fairer Gambling campaign complained that the content of the three ads was likely to be of particular appeal to children.

ProgressPlay, trading as m88.com, responded to the complaint by making the games accessible only after members logged into their account and modified them to remove all images of fairies and "any other unsuitable character".

However, m88.com said the games were produced by a third party software company and appeared on other websites run by different gambling operators.

Advertising rules state that gambling ads must not be likely to be of particular appeal to children or young people, especially by reflecting or being associated with youth culture.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said it welcomed the interim action taken by m88.com in response to the complaint.

The ASA noted that Fairytale Legends Red Riding Hood was based on the children's fairytale Little Red Riding Hood and included an animated picture of a wolf and a fairy, and the Hansel And Gretel game featured a moonlit forest with gameplay stars and gambling coins.

It said: "We considered that fairies were highly popular with young children, particularly young girls. Furthermore, we noted that the wolf was heavily stylised with exaggerated facial features and included a long muzzle, big eyes and a prominent nose.

"We considered that the physical appearance of the wolf resembled similar characters from films and TV programmes aimed at under-18s, particularly children."

The Fairies Forest game showed an animated image of a fairy in a forest with brightly coloured flowers around the name of the game.

The ASA concluded that all three games were likely to be of particular appeal to children and ruled that they must not appear again in their current form.

In a separate ruling following another set of complaints by Fairer Gambling, six games appearing on the fun88.co.uk and letou.co.uk websites have also been banned over their potential appeal to children.

The games featured animated images of birds, a young-looking girl and a dragon, a pixie, a castle and a princess, a girl with long blonde hair, and a polar bear wearing a Santa hat, a polar bear cub, two penguins and a rabbit.

TGP Europe gaming ads. (ASA/PA)
TGP Europe gaming ads. (ASA/PA) TGP Europe gaming ads. (ASA/PA)

TGP Europe said the games had been removed before it received details of the complaint, but also said they were produced by a third party software company and appeared on other websites run by different gambling operators.

TGP said that assessing whether a gambling ad had particular appeal to under-18s was "highly subjective", adding that it believed the themes of castles and dragons were currently popular because of a "famous TV programme series aimed at adults".

The ASA said the ads featured animated images which were likely to be of particular appeal to under-18s and were marketing gambling products, and therefore breached advertising rules.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.