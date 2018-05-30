  • STV
  • MySTV

Calls for football associations to cut links with junk food

ITV

Leaders from councils, health organisations and the food industry have signed the open letter.

Sustain calls on football associations to end links with junk food brands.
Sustain calls on football associations to end links with junk food brands. PA

Health leaders, academics and chefs have signed an open letter calling on football associations to end their links with junk food brands.

Some 58 leaders from councils, health organisations, academia and the food industry have signed the letter on behalf of charities Healthy Stadia and Sustain's Sugar Smart campaign asking football associations to "take action" to protect children from exposure to food and drink high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS).

The letter reads: "Childhood obesity is at an all-time high, so it is with significant concern that we see the UK's football associations, leagues and some football clubs continuing to partner with companies that are known for producing HFSS products.

" srcset=
" srcset= " srcset=

"By linking themselves to sports bodies, these companies are attempting to associate their products with a healthy and active lifestyle, but in reality many of their products contain high amounts of saturated fat, sugar and/or salt.

"The overconsumption of HFSS products contributes to high levels of childhood obesity and tooth decay, and our children are paying the price of this irresponsible marketing."

The letter notes that almost 43,000 under-18s were admitted to hospital for multiple teeth extractions in England in 2016/17, mostly due to rotten teeth associated with sugar consumption, and almost one in four children are above a healthy weight when they start primary school, rising to more than 1 in 3 by the time they leave primary school.

It raises concerns that despite a focus on responsible sponsorship highlighted in the Government's 2015 Sporting Future strategy document, clubs, leagues and governing bodies are still entering into new partnership deals with companies marketing HFSS products.

Advertising of HFSS products is now banned across all children's media - including online and social - in a landmark decision designed to help tackle childhood obesity.

The letter concludes: "We recognise some of the excellent work undertaken by the community functions of UK leagues and clubs to increase levels of physical activity and educate children on the importance of healthier eating and active lifestyles, and for this they should be applauded.

"However, sponsorship with HFSS brands and the resulting mixed messages do much to undermine this good work, whilst consumption of many HFSS products such as sugary drinks, crisps and confectionery is not simply a treat for many children, but a daily staple."

Signatories range from the chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall to Faculty of Public Health president Professor John Middleton, Dr Sandra Davies, director of public health at Liverpool City Council, Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health president Professor Russell Viner and Professor Tim Lang, professor of food policy at City University of London.

Sustain campaigns co-ordinator Sofia Parente said: "Football leagues, associations and clubs are scoring an own goal when it comes to commercial partnerships with junk food brands.

"They are promoting a healthy and active lifestyle but by accepting partnerships from junk food brands, and the resulting mixed messages to child fans, they are undermining their good work.

"Our children are paying too high a price for these sponsorship deals and should be protected from this kind of marketing."

A spokeswoman for the Committee of Advertising Practice said: "We recently launched a call for evidence on TV food and soft drink advertising to children to look at the impact of it on children's immediate food preferences.

"We will consider the IFS research as part of our evaluation of the evidence and we'll publish our analysis in the autumn."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.