  • STV
  • MySTV

Van driver rams police Land Rover to escape officers

ITV

More than £17,000 of damage was caused to the Cambridgeshire Police vehicle.

Paul Dei-Rossi was driving while disqualified.
Paul Dei-Rossi was driving while disqualified. Paul Dei-Rossi

A van driver rammed a police Land Rover, causing more than £17,000 of damage, to escape from officers who suspected the man behind the wheel was driving while disqualified.

Officers in the new patrol vehicle put their blue lights on to stop the white Ford Transit after their automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) alerted them to it, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Instead of stopping, driver Paul Dei-Rossi, 31, rammed the police vehicle several times and led officers on a short chase from Newton to Great Shelford, south of Cambridge.

The police vehicle was badly damaged in the incident captured on an officer's head cam, mainly around the driver's door and the engine.

Dei-Rossi and his passenger Alex Winsor, 33, abandoned the van at a recreation ground and fled on foot.

Winsor was arrested nearby and Dei-Rossi, who left a bank card in the van, was arrested the following day.

Dei-Rossi, of Calvin Close, Cottenham, admitted at Cambridge Crown Court to dangerous driving, criminal damage and driving whilst disqualified.

He was jailed on Tuesday for two years and three months and banned from driving for six years.

Winsor, of Hills Road, Cambridge, admitted possessing cannabis and cocaine and was fined a total of £200.

Dc Martyn Willis said: "The police vehicle was new on the road and the damage caused was extensive, which the judge clearly took a very dim view of."

The incident happened at about 5.15pm on July 31 last year.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.