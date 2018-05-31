  • STV
  • MySTV

Carer knocked down and killed 100-year-old outside Asda

ITV

Cherise Lyons admitted causing the death of Joan Roskilly by careless driving.

Cherise Lyons: Pensioner died in Asda car park.
Cherise Lyons: Pensioner died in Asda car park. PA

A carer who fatally knocked down a 100-year-old grandmother in an Asda car park after "accidentally pressing the accelerator" of a van has been spared jail.

Cherise Lyons, 57, was driving a paralysed man to buy flowers for a date when the tragedy unfolded outside the supermarket in Shoebury, Essex.

She admitted causing the death of Joan Roskilly by careless driving, but was cleared of the more serious offence of causing death by dangerous driving at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday.

The van had flattened a bollard near the store front then hit Mrs Roskilly.

Judge Ian Graham, sentencing, said Lyons "didn't park in a proper parking bay" and left the vehicle's engine on, in gear and in automatic mode with the handbrake on as she left the vehicle to check the petrol cap.

He said whether it was by a "pure accident or whether you touched the wrong pedal by mistake", her foot touched the accelerator as she got back into the van and the handbrake was overridden.


"You didn't act properly in stopping the vehicle, in finding the brake, and I expect you panicked," he said.

He noted she was "clearly very upset" about what happened.

Lyons, of Kingsmill Road, Dagenham, was sentenced to eight months in prison suspended for two years.

She was banned from driving for three years and ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

She gently nodded her head as the judge read out her sentence, and joined her family in the public gallery afterwards.

Patrick Dennis, prosecuting, had told the court Lyons was driving a Renault Trafic van belonging to Reece Clarke, who had been paralysed in a previous unrelated traffic incident.

She had stopped it by bollards outside Asda so fellow carer Sophie Bodimede could get out to buy flowers for Mr Clarke to give to his date.

He told jurors Lyons got out to look for where the petrol cap was, and when she got back in the van it accelerated, knocking down Mrs Roskilly.

She died while on the way to hospital after suffering leg and pelvis injuries on November 29 2016.

Heidi Carter, a relative of Mrs Roskilly, said in a victim impact statement read in court: "We all miss our nan Joan deeply and have been left traumatised by the circumstances in which she was killed."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.